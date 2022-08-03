Take a look at Bollywood actors who helped actresses avoid a wardrobe malfunction in public.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda turned Ananya Panday towards his side as she was uncomfortable with her dress.Source: Bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput had once shielded Kriti Sanon as she adjusted her short skirt at an event.Source: Bollywood
Tiger Shroff asked Disha Patani to get off the ramp as it was made of mirrors.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor became a human shield for wifey Mira Rajput as she adjusted her choli before facing paps.Source: Bollywood
At the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik helped Kiara Advani avoid a wardrobe malfunction.Source: Bollywood
At an event, Salman Khan gestured Katrina Kaif to fix her dress.Source: Bollywood
