Take a look at Bollywood actors who helped actresses avoid a wardrobe malfunction in public.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda turned Ananya Panday towards his side as she was uncomfortable with her dress.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had once shielded Kriti Sanon as she adjusted her short skirt at an event.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff asked Disha Patani to get off the ramp as it was made of mirrors.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor became a human shield for wifey Mira Rajput as she adjusted her choli before facing paps.

Kartik Aaryan

At the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik helped Kiara Advani avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Salman Khan

At an event, Salman Khan gestured Katrina Kaif to fix her dress.

