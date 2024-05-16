From war hero to paralympic champion, the untold story behind Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion
Nishant
| May 16, 2024
The first poster for the upcoming movie Chandu Champion was recently released on Instagram by Kartik Aaryan himself.
The poster shows a drastic physical transformation from the actor as he can be seen sprinting through the mud.
The movie poster is titled, A Man Who Refused to Surrender, hinting towards the movie being an inspirational and motivational biopic.
Chandu Champion will be based on the story of Murlikant Petkar who won the first individual gold medal for India at the Olympics.
The movie is expected to revolve around his life showcasing his dedication and how he overcame the obstacles to win gold at the Olympics.
Murlikant was shot 9 times in an insurgent attack in 1965 but that as well wasn’t going to stop him.
Petkar went on to become the first Paralympic gold medalist for India in the 1972 Summer Paralympics.
The swimmer set a world record in 50m freestyle swimming event at 37.33 seconds.
The movie will be all about his journey from being an Indian soldier to becoming an excellent swimmer.
Chandu Champion has an initial release date of 14th June 2024.
