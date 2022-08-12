Have a look at actresses who were able to get successful in the film industry with help of Salman KhanSource: Bollywood
After her ‘not so great’ debut in Boom, Salman Khan gave Katrina a chance to work with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun KiyaSource: Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha started her Bollywood career with the movie Dabangg opposite Salman KhanSource: Bollywood
The 2010 film Veer, starring Salman Khan had Zareen as the female lead. Even though film didn’t do great business, Zareen Khan became a popular name and face.Source: Bollywood
The former Bigg Boss star Shehnaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi DiwaliSource: Bollywood
Mahima got her big break in the Salman Khan starrer Antim. She was paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the filmSource: Bollywood
Jai Ho was seen as the movie that brought fortune for Daisy Shah as she was chosen to be the lead actress opposite SalmanSource: Bollywood
Salman Khan produced Love Yatri had two new faces, and the leading lady was Warina HussainSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!