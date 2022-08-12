Actresses who made it big in Bollywood because of Salman Khan

Have a look at actresses who were able to get successful in the film industry with help of Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif

After her ‘not so great’ debut in Boom, Salman Khan gave Katrina a chance to work with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha started her Bollywood career with the movie Dabangg opposite Salman Khan

Zareen Khan

The 2010 film Veer, starring Salman Khan had Zareen as the female lead. Even though film didn’t do great business, Zareen Khan became a popular name and face.

Shehnaz Gill

The former Bigg Boss star Shehnaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Mahima Makvana

Mahima got her big break in the Salman Khan starrer Antim. She was paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the film

Daisy Shah

Jai Ho was seen as the movie that brought fortune for Daisy Shah as she was chosen to be the lead actress opposite Salman

Warina Hussain

Salman Khan produced Love Yatri had two new faces, and the leading lady was Warina Hussain

