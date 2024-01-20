From zero to hero, Top 10 inspirational celebrity stories
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Deepika Padukone from a Badminton player to Bollywood royalty, she conquered depression along the way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana considered an outsider and picked up a lot of unconventional roles, challenged the norms, and conquered box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao, a theatre prodigy from Rohtak, his raw acting and versatility is rare in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss World to global icon, Priyanka Chopra shattered Bollywood boundaries and carved her path to Hollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Theatre magic to international acclaim, Irrfan Khan redefined cinematic intensity with raw power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan broke the beauty norms in Bollywood with powerful performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui came from struggling in a small town to critical acclaim, redefining success with unconventional roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi is a natural talent who has stolen the hearts of everyone across the country with his performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut has always been the one to defy the odds and has established a powerful voice in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talent and hard work paved the path to fame for Vicky Kaushal proving dreams conquer all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Loved Killer Soup? Now watch these Top 10 Manoj Bajpayee movies, series on OTT
Find Out More