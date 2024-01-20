From zero to hero, Top 10 inspirational celebrity stories

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024

Deepika Padukone from a Badminton player to Bollywood royalty, she conquered depression along the way.

Ayushmann Khurrana considered an outsider and picked up a lot of unconventional roles, challenged the norms, and conquered box office.

Rajkummar Rao, a theatre prodigy from Rohtak, his raw acting and versatility is rare in the industry.

Miss World to global icon, Priyanka Chopra shattered Bollywood boundaries and carved her path to Hollywood.

Theatre magic to international acclaim, Irrfan Khan redefined cinematic intensity with raw power.

Vidya Balan broke the beauty norms in Bollywood with powerful performances.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui came from struggling in a small town to critical acclaim, redefining success with unconventional roles.

Pankaj Tripathi is a natural talent who has stolen the hearts of everyone across the country with his performances.

Kangana Ranaut has always been the one to defy the odds and has established a powerful voice in Bollywood.

Talent and hard work paved the path to fame for Vicky Kaushal proving dreams conquer all.

