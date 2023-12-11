After Animal, Gadar 2 OTT violence and action, check Top 12 movies with REALISTIC fight sequences

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

Animal is winning hearts. The action sequences are quite violent and only seen in movies. It will soon come out on Netflix. 

Gadar 2 on ZEE5 won hearts with its action sequences. Tara seems a larger-than-life character and his action sequences, especially the handpump one is quite famous. 

Jawan (Netflix) and Pathaan (Amazon Prime Video) boasted of stylised action. SRK ruled the roost in both. Let's see some normal law-abiding action sequences. 

Bhavesh Joshi which starred Harshvardhan Kapoor had realistic action sequences. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Abhimanyu Dassani's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota also had real action sequences. This one is on Netflix. 

Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan, Mukesh Rishi showcased action in a realistic setting. Check it out in ZEE5.

D-Day had some amazing action. It remains one of the most underrated gems. It's on Amazon Prime Video. 

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati starrer Baby have amazing believable action sequences. Watch Baby on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

John Abraham can do both stylised and realistic action. The latter was seen in Madras Cafe. Watch it on Netflix.  

Paan Sigh Tomar starring late Irrfan had realistic action sequences. It is based on a real person. Check it out on Netflix.  

Bandit Queen is the story of Phoolan Devi and the biography needs to remain as real as possible. Watch this gripping movie on Amazon Prime Video. 

Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Gangs of Wasseypur series is inspired by real events. The setting is such that one cannot have stylised action sequences. It's on Amazon Prime Video. 

Varun Dhawan did some uber-real action sequences in Badlapur. Watch on JioCinema. 

Rocky Handsome starred John Abraham. An action hero who can make everything look stylised. It is on SonyLiv. 

Lots of viewers agree that Vidyut Jamwal starrer Khuda Hafiz had realistic action sequences. Watch Khuda Hafiz on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Another Vidyut Jamwal movie is Commando. The film has some amazing action sequences. Commando is on ZEE5. 

