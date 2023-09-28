Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: THIS South movie to lead all releases including Jawan? 

Let's have a look at the box office collections of Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, The Vaccine War, Skanda and more movies.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence movie is a horror comedy to the prequel of the same name. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection 

If the early estimates are anything to go by, Chandramukhi 2 will make an approximate Rs 4.50 crore opening on the first day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and more are back in form with a third instalment. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 box office collection 

Fukrey 3 might open at Rs 8 crores on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vaccine War 

The Vaccine War is about Indian scientists who successfully created the covaxin vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vaccine War box office collection 

As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the movie is likely to make an opening of Rs 2 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skanda movie 

Ram Pothineni has collaborated with Boyapati Srinu for this one.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skanda box office collection 

Skanda, as per sacnilk is expected to earn Rs 12 crore on the opening day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 movie 

Gadar 2 has minted Rs 524.75 crores in 48 days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office collection 

As per reports, the movie is likely to make Rs 25 lakh on day 49.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan movie 

Shah Rukh Khan continues his mania at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection 

The movie is likely to earn Rs 4.50 crores on day 22. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vijay Sethupathi’s family was in danger? Muttiah Muralitharan reveals shocking details

 

 Find Out More