Fukrey 3, Hera Pheri 3 and other Top 10 comedy new movies for family and kids in 2023, 2024

Check out the best of Bollywood's comedy new movies line-up.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's film to release during on the Eid 2024 weekend.

Jail

The Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are all set to runite for this one.

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty's film will surely tickle your funny bones.

Fukrey 3

This film is about friends facing disastrously funny situations together. It is set to release on September 28.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba avatar will leave you stunned in this horror comedy.

Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy will releasee in August 2024.

Welcome To The Jungle

Earlier Welcome 3, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Disha Patani's film will keep you hooked to the screens.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's film will release on Diwali 2024.

Awara Paagal Deewana 2

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reportedly be seen in the comedy film’s sequel.

