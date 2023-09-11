Fukrey 3, Hera Pheri 3 and other Top 10 comedy new movies for family and kids in 2023, 2024

Check out the best of Bollywood's comedy new movies line-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's film to release during on the Eid 2024 weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are all set to runite for this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty's film will surely tickle your funny bones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is about friends facing disastrously funny situations together. It is set to release on September 28.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba avatar will leave you stunned in this horror comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy will releasee in August 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier Welcome 3, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Disha Patani's film will keep you hooked to the screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's film will release on Diwali 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reportedly be seen in the comedy film’s sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
