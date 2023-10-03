Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office report: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha film leads on opening weekend

September 28 saw many films clashing at the box office. Here's BO update.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Amidst Jawan mania, Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and more made it to the theatres on September 28.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its opening day, the film made Rs 8.82 crores at the box office. This is despite clashing with films like Chandramukhi 2 and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its fifth day, i.e., on first Monday, the film made Rs 11.69 crores. It was an extended weekend due to Gandhi Jayanti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In five days, the film touched the mark of Rs 55.17 crores. It has taken he lead over all the films that released on Sept 28, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's film that released in three languages seems to be struggling at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its fifth day, the film made Rs 4.50 crores as per early estimates. It is much lesser as compared to Fukrey 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of Chandramukhi 2 is about Rs 28.95 crores as reported by Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri's film The Vaccine War took a very slow start at the box office as it made Rs 0.85 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the early estimates, the film starring Nana Patekar and other made Rs 1.50 crores on first Monday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, in five days, The Vaccine War made Rs 7.25 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu film Skanda also released on the same date and took a good start at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In five days, Skanda's total collection is reportedly Rs 33.7 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
