Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office report: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha film leads on opening weekend

September 28 saw many films clashing at the box office. Here's BO update.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Fukrey 3 is a hit

Amidst Jawan mania, Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and more made it to the theatres on September 28.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 BO Report - Day 1

On its opening day, the film made Rs 8.82 crores at the box office. This is despite clashing with films like Chandramukhi 2 and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 BO Report - Day 5

On its fifth day, i.e., on first Monday, the film made Rs 11.69 crores. It was an extended weekend due to Gandhi Jayanti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 BO Report - Total collection

In five days, the film touched the mark of Rs 55.17 crores. It has taken he lead over all the films that released on Sept 28, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office report

Kangana Ranaut's film that released in three languages seems to be struggling at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office report - Day 5

On its fifth day, the film made Rs 4.50 crores as per early estimates. It is much lesser as compared to Fukrey 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi 2 box office report - Total Collection

The total collection of Chandramukhi 2 is about Rs 28.95 crores as reported by Sacnilk.com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vaccine War BO Report

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Vaccine War took a very slow start at the box office as it made Rs 0.85 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vaccine War BO Report - Day 5

As per the early estimates, the film starring Nana Patekar and other made Rs 1.50 crores on first Monday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vaccine War BO Report - Total Collection

Reportedly, in five days, The Vaccine War made Rs 7.25 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skanda box office report

Telugu film Skanda also released on the same date and took a good start at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skanda box office report - Total Collection

In five days, Skanda's total collection is reportedly Rs 33.7 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies about coping with the loss of a loved one to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More