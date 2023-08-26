Gadar 2: 10 takeaways from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie's bumper success

The mammoth success of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has some important lessons for Bollywood filmmakers.

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Mass Movies

Bollywood needs to cater to its audiences in smaller towns and cities that loves its heroes.

OG Pairs

Hit pairs of 90s films still have immense popularity in the masses. So folks, bring back Govinda-Karisma, Akshay-Raveena and co

Emotions, Emotions

Desi audience loves a good script packed with emotions. No wonder the demand for more Sunny Deol movies.

Budget

A film made with stars on a tight budget can recover RoI even with an above average script

Desi Vibes

Filmmakers need to strike the balance of mass and class where even small-town India feels connected.

Dialogues

Gadar 2 reinforces that good seeti-maar dialogues can do the trick.

Heroism

Don’t underestimate the power of the traditional macho hero of Hindi films.

Action Sells

While sex still hurts the sentiments of the majority, violence, if packaged well, is perfect mass material.

Saleable Themes

Vendetta, patriotism, true love are still very much viable themes for storytellers. Not every film needs wokeism.

Music

The music should strike the right chords. Many good films have lost out because of bad music.

Old films

There are many 90s films that have immense scope and relatable topics to have sequels even now.

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol film has made Rs 425 crores plus nett. It needs more Rs 20 crore to come close to Pathaan.

