Gadar 2: 10 takeaways from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie's bumper success

The mammoth success of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has some important lessons for Bollywood filmmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Bollywood needs to cater to its audiences in smaller towns and cities that loves its heroes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hit pairs of 90s films still have immense popularity in the masses. So folks, bring back Govinda-Karisma, Akshay-Raveena and coSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Desi audience loves a good script packed with emotions. No wonder the demand for more Sunny Deol movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A film made with stars on a tight budget can recover RoI even with an above average scriptSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmakers need to strike the balance of mass and class where even small-town India feels connected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 reinforces that good seeti-maar dialogues can do the trick.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don’t underestimate the power of the traditional macho hero of Hindi films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While sex still hurts the sentiments of the majority, violence, if packaged well, is perfect mass material.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vendetta, patriotism, true love are still very much viable themes for storytellers. Not every film needs wokeism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The music should strike the right chords. Many good films have lost out because of bad music.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many 90s films that have immense scope and relatable topics to have sequels even now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol film has made Rs 425 crores plus nett. It needs more Rs 20 crore to come close to Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!