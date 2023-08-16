Gadar 2: Actors from part one who were dearly missed in Sunny Deol's sequel

As Gadar 2 continues to make records, a look at late stars from the original Gadar who were missed in the film.

Gadar 2 after 22 years packed a solid kick of nostalgia.

Sakina's father Ashraf Ali was one of the strongest characters in Gadar.

Audience missed other stars in Gadar 2 who are no more in the world.

Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri who played Sakina's father Ashraf Ali in Gadar died on 12 January 2005 after brain surgery.

Om Puri

Actor Om Puri lent his voice as the narrator in its first part. He died on 6 January 2017 at 66 due to a heart attack.

Vivek Shouk

The actor played Tara's best friend Darmiyaan. He died due to heart attack on 10 January 2011.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi

He played newspaper editor in the film and died on 3 August 2022.

Anand Bakshi

People missed the famous Lyricist and his rejuvenating songs. He died on 30 March 2002 at the age of 71.

