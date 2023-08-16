Gadar 2: Actors from part one who were dearly missed in Sunny Deol's sequel

As Gadar 2 continues to make records, a look at late stars from the original Gadar who were missed in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Gadar 2 after 22 years packed a solid kick of nostalgia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sakina's father Ashraf Ali was one of the strongest characters in Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audience missed other stars in Gadar 2 who are no more in the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrish Puri who played Sakina's father Ashraf Ali in Gadar died on 12 January 2005 after brain surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Om Puri lent his voice as the narrator in its first part. He died on 6 January 2017 at 66 due to a heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor played Tara's best friend Darmiyaan. He died due to heart attack on 10 January 2011.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He played newspaper editor in the film and died on 3 August 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People missed the famous Lyricist and his rejuvenating songs. He died on 30 March 2002 at the age of 71.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
