Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel reveals why she and Sunny Deol share such a strong bond

Ameesha Patel opens up on her camaraderie with Gadar 2 co-star Sunny Deol

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Ameesha Patel is riding high on the success of her recently released Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol.

The iconic pair of Bollywood returned to big screen after years for a sequel of all time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol reprised their roles of Sakina and Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

In an interview with TNN, Ameesha Patel spoke of being honest and how that has cost her films but not friends.

Ameesha revealed that she is black and white, keep her thoughts straight, no dirty games and doesn’t even belong to any camps or banners.

Speaking of her camaraderie with co-star Sunny Deol, Ameesha revealed they share a lot of similarities.

She said like her he too doesn’t belong to any camps.

She says he is also honest and that is evidently seen.

Ameesha thinks their honesty is the beauty of Gadar 2 as there is innocence in Tara and Sakin.

Ameesha believes the audience relates to the vulnerability of their characters.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are a hit pair in Bollywood and fans want to see more of their movies together.

