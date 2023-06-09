Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's controversial journey in Bollywood

Before Gadar 2 , take a look at the controversies Sakina aka Ameesha Patel fell into.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Gadar 2 controversy

Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 before release touted controversy as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen walking hand-in-hand in a Gurudwara. Reportedly it is an unedited incident.

Accused of cheating

Reportedly the actress danced at Navchandi Mahostav 2022 and after taking full payment left the venue. She claimed her life was at risk.

Replaced

Ameesha revealed that due to filmy politics reportedly she was removed from Yaadein which went to Kareena Kapoor Khan. It had tanked.

Relationship

She was in love with Vikram Bhatt reportedly. He had a lot of influence in her career related decision.

Hurt

Reportedly Ameesha had a strain relationship with her parents who did not approve of Vikram Bhatt.

Attitude

Reportedly she had a bad name in the media because of her attitude problem.

Bad projects

Ameesha did many bad movies like Vaada, Elaan, Zameer to name a few.

Breaks

Ameesha used to take long breaks between her flop movies which reportedly affected her career.

New actresses

When Ameesha came back to the industry around mid 2000's, Aishwarya, Rani were ruling the screen at that time.

Minor roles

Ameesha used to get minor roles and did not get good roles as a lead actress.

Sanjay Dutt

Ameesha claimed that Sanjay Dutt reportedly behaved badly with her in Goa at an event.

Gadar 2

Will Gadar 2 open new doors for Ameesha?

