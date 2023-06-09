Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's controversial journey in Bollywood

Before Gadar 2 , take a look at the controversies Sakina aka Ameesha Patel fell into.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 before release touted controversy as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen walking hand-in-hand in a Gurudwara. Reportedly it is an unedited incident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the actress danced at Navchandi Mahostav 2022 and after taking full payment left the venue. She claimed her life was at risk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha revealed that due to filmy politics reportedly she was removed from Yaadein which went to Kareena Kapoor Khan. It had tanked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was in love with Vikram Bhatt reportedly. He had a lot of influence in her career related decision.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Ameesha had a strain relationship with her parents who did not approve of Vikram Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly she had a bad name in the media because of her attitude problem.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha did many bad movies like Vaada, Elaan, Zameer to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha used to take long breaks between her flop movies which reportedly affected her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Ameesha came back to the industry around mid 2000's, Aishwarya, Rani were ruling the screen at that time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha used to get minor roles and did not get good roles as a lead actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha claimed that Sanjay Dutt reportedly behaved badly with her in Goa at an event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Gadar 2 open new doors for Ameesha?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
