Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's love story, career journey and more shocking details 

Ameesha Patel is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. Here's a look at the times when she made headlines for her love life, career and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023
Ameesha Patel is currently gearing up for Gadar 2 which is a sequel to the 2001 film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha's Sakeena is one of the most iconic characters of all times. She is reprising her role for Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Sakeena got her true love, Tara Singh, Ameesha had her tryst with love as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel was reportedly dating Vikram Bhatt who was married. They fell in love during Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha's family were against it. The shocker came when she reportedly slammed them with Rs 12 crore notice alleging misuse of her earnings. They parted ways after 5 years and remain friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha then reportedly started seeing Kanav Puri. They dated for a couple of years before partying ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel had a low phase in her career after 2006. She did a dance number and also a side chick role in Race 2. A lot of films were shelved or the actress had to opt-out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel also made headlines when her picture with Ranbir Kapoor went viral. Rumours floated about them dating because she was the only non-family member at RK's birthday party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anyway, fans are now waiting to watch Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 which releases in August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
