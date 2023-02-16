Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's love story, career journey and more shocking details 

Ameesha Patel is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. Here's a look at the times when she made headlines for her love life, career and more. 

Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel is currently gearing up for Gadar 2 which is a sequel to the 2001 film. 

Sakeena 

Ameesha's Sakeena is one of the most iconic characters of all times. She is reprising her role for Gadar 2. 

Reel love 

While Sakeena got her true love, Tara Singh, Ameesha had her tryst with love as well. 

Love story 

Ameesha Patel was reportedly dating Vikram Bhatt who was married. They fell in love during Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. 

Family resistance 

Ameesha's family were against it. The shocker came when she reportedly slammed them with Rs 12 crore notice alleging misuse of her earnings. They parted ways after 5 years and remain friends.

Moving on

Ameesha then reportedly started seeing Kanav Puri. They dated for a couple of years before partying ways. 

Dull phase 

Ameesha Patel had a low phase in her career after 2006. She did a dance number and also a side chick role in Race 2. A lot of films were shelved or the actress had to opt-out. 

Rumours 

Ameesha Patel also made headlines when her picture with Ranbir Kapoor went viral. Rumours floated about them dating because she was the only non-family member at RK's birthday party. 

Sakeena will be back 

Anyway, fans are now waiting to watch Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 which releases in August. 

