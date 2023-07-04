Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's shocking, scandalous revelations
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Controversies are not ending related to Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.
The actress has accused Anil Sharma Productions of not paying dues and mismanagement.
Ameesha took to her Twitter to explain her issue.
She revealed that the production house has not given money to makeup artists, costume designers, and other crew members.
Ameesha also revealed that unpaid bills for accommodation, transport, and food left the crew stranded.
Cars were also not given to the crew.
Amesha in her tweet revealed that the incidents took place when the final shooting of Gadar 2 took place.
The alleged incidents happened in May in Chandigarh.
She revealed that Anil Sharma Productions were not at all cooperative.
However, she revealed that Zee Studios settled the dues.
She credited the studio for correcting issues by Anil Sharma Productions.
She revealed that all later got the renumeration.
