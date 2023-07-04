Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's shocking, scandalous revelations

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jul 04, 2023

Controversies are not ending related to Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

The actress has accused Anil Sharma Productions of not paying dues and mismanagement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha took to her Twitter to explain her issue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She revealed that the production house has not given money to makeup artists, costume designers, and other crew members.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha also revealed that unpaid bills for accommodation, transport, and food left the crew stranded.

Cars were also not given to the crew.

Cars were also not given to the crew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amesha in her tweet revealed that the incidents took place when the final shooting of Gadar 2 took place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The alleged incidents happened in May in Chandigarh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She revealed that Anil Sharma Productions were not at all cooperative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, she revealed that Zee Studios settled the dues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She credited the studio for correcting issues by Anil Sharma Productions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She revealed that all later got the renumeration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

