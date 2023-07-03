Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's sizzling looks from her personal album that are not as sweet and simple as her Sakina avatar
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Ameesha Patel flaunts toned figure in a stylish printed bikini.
Ameesha Patel looks racy in a black bikini with a sheer black cover-up.
She soaks up the sun in a black and golden bikini.
She gives spring vibes with her floral bikini.
Ameesha Patel looks sizzling in a black bikini.
Ameesha Patel looks sexy in a revealing printed bikini top.
She shows off her curves in vibrant bikini and sarong.
Ameesha Patel looks fab in a cutout resort dress.
Ameesha Patel looks seductive in a striped bikini.
Ameesha Patel looks steamy here.
The Gadar actress is burning up social media.
Watch Sakina in Gadar 2 soon.
