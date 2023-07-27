Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel aka Sakina's uber hot looks will set screens on fire

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Black beauty

Ameesha is returning as Sakina and we thought of going through her hot looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy

White tank top and shorts look so classy!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

This drop dead gorgeous black dress has our heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Why so hot?

We cannot take our eyes off this beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegance

Black is just the right colour for Ameesha, isn't it?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bikini love!

Ameesha loves bikinis and her Instagram is proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh lazy lazy lamhe..

This totally gives us the Lazy Lamhe vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glamour!

Our big screen's Sakina is totally glamourous in real.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diva

We loved this red princess gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who's that hottie?

This black monokini looks perfect on our hottie, isn't it?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More