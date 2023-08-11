Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel's desi looks as Sakina will make you go 'mai utthe dil chod aya'

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's looks as Sakina have been loved by all. She looks mesmerising in the traditional outfits.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

The first look

This was Ameesha's first look as Sakina from Gadar 2. It was a treat to see her after a long time.

Sakina is here!

Ameesha's traditional looks for Gadar 2 are so beautiful. This one is from the trailer.

Pretty woman

This red sharara kurta suit looks so pretty. Ameesha is totally nailing these looks.

Gorgeous

We loved this black sharara and kurta.

Stunning

Ameesha looks stunning in this purple outfit. We loved her makeup and the royal jewellery.

Desi girl

Yellow colour goes perfectly for Ameesha, isn't it?

The first song

Ameesha looks amazing as the Lahori sardaarni in this song from the film.

Elegant

Ameesha Patel looks elegant in this blue sharara and kurta.

How beautiful!

That smile and the way Sakina greets everyone has touched hearts.

