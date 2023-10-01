Gadar 2 and more films where Sunny Deol impressed with his romantic side

Times when Sunny Deol remained an underrated romantic hero

Rupal Purohit

Oct 01, 2023

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Gadar 2.

Action hero or romantic hero?

Sunny Deol who is known as an action hero also has a romantic side which remained underrated.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol impressed the audience with his romantic side in this war action drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India.

Sunny Ameesha pair

Following Gadar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s pair became a hit and they returned after 22 years in Gadar 2.

Darr

In this psychological thriller, Sunny Deol portrayed a romantic hero entangled in a suspenseful love triangle.

Betaab

Sunny Deol won hearts as a passionate lover romancing Amrita Singh.

Dillagi

Sunny Deol played a romantic lead in this drama co-starring his brother Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar.

Jeet

In this action-packed romance drama, Sunny Deol competes for love.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol continues to charm audiences in the sequel to this epic love story.

