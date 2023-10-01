Gadar 2 and more Indian films where the hero took on enemies from Pakistan

Bollywood films have time and again stirred our souls as they woke the patriot feeling in each and every Indian.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Bollywood films showcase how heroes took on enemies from Pakistan

Bollywood films including Raazi, Border, Gadar 2 and more movies wherein heroes fought hard with their enemies from Pakistan. Sunny Deol has joined hands with Rajkumar Santoshi for a film that will be around the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

Gadar 2

Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back home and fights with enemies.

Veer-Zara

Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot fights for his love Zaara Hayat Khan a Pakistani woman.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt a Kashmiri girl who works as a RAW agent collects vital intelligence information during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict.

Border

The Indian soldiers were seen fighting hard during the fight of Longewala in 1971.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Tara Sharma fights for Sakina, a Pakistani girl and goes to get her back in India.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal and his army fought against four terrorists and conducted URI attack in 2016.

Hero: Love story of a spy

Sunny Deol aka Major Arun, an Indian spy gets on a mission to punish the perpetrators.

Bhuj The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn and his team were seen fighting for India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Raaj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvanshand among others played a vital role in Operation Cactus Lily, which took place during the 1971 conflict.

