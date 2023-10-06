Gadar 2 and more Top 10 Bollywood films that were called anti Pakistan

Here's a list of Bollywood films that played on India-Pakistan angle. Some got banned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Sunny Deol's latest film was termed 'anti Pakistan'. The actor had reacted to the same and said that people should not take a film so seriously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first instalment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, received similar criticism and was even banned in the neighbouring country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film could not release in Pakistan allegedly because of the way the country was shown in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film depicted the India-Pakistan war of 1971.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer was all about counter-terrorism. It was eventually banned in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie with Taapsee Pannu in the lead was banned in Pakistan as allegedly it showed the country in 'bad taste'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of the film revolves around a journalist who creates a fake video featuring a fake Osama Bin Laden. The movie was banned in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie had the backdrop of the Kargil War. It wasn't well received by the neighbouring country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that was a fictional story with a backdrop of Mumbai Attack was banned in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj showcased Kashmir insurgency and sensitive in nature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Vicky Kaushal was based on real-life operation. It received critical acclaim but upset some in neighbouring country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has journalist taken as hostage by Pakistani soldiers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
