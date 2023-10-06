Gadar 2 and more Top 10 Bollywood films that were called anti Pakistan

Here's a list of Bollywood films that played on India-Pakistan angle. Some got banned.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's latest film was termed 'anti Pakistan'. The actor had reacted to the same and said that people should not take a film so seriously.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The first instalment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, received similar criticism and was even banned in the neighbouring country.

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film could not release in Pakistan allegedly because of the way the country was shown in the film.

Border (1997)

The film depicted the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Baby (2015)

Akshay Kumar starrer was all about counter-terrorism. It was eventually banned in Pakistan.

Naam Shabana

The movie with Taapsee Pannu in the lead was banned in Pakistan as allegedly it showed the country in 'bad taste'.

Tere Bin Laden (2010)

The story of the film revolves around a journalist who creates a fake video featuring a fake Osama Bin Laden. The movie was banned in Pakistan.

LOC Kargil (2003)

The movie had the backdrop of the Kargil War. It wasn't well received by the neighbouring country.

Phantom (2015)

The film that was a fictional story with a backdrop of Mumbai Attack was banned in Pakistan.

Haider (2014)

Shahid Kapoor's film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj showcased Kashmir insurgency and sensitive in nature.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The film starring Vicky Kaushal was based on real-life operation. It received critical acclaim but upset some in neighbouring country.

Kabul Express (2006)

The film has journalist taken as hostage by Pakistani soldiers.

