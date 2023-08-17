Gadar 2 and more top 10 Bollywood love stories that are blockbuster hits

Hindi romance dramas that became a hit and are most loved.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a love story set against the backdrop of India Pakistan war.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to Gadar ek Prem Katha and has achieved success at the box office in no time.

Kabir Singh

Although Shahid Kapoor’s film was called misogynist it gained numbers at the box office.

2 states

2 states starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor was a blockbuster hit.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a blockbuster hit earning ₹237.56 crore worldwide.

Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sharaddha Kapoor’s musical romance was a super hit.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Dil Toh Pagal Hai became the highest grossing film of the year 1997 collecting Rs 598 million.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a superhit earning Rs 206.85 crore at box office.

Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie was hit earning Rs 43.14 crore in 2007.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

DDLJ was a blockbuster hit and is still loved by the audience.

Raanjhanna

Raanjhanna starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor was a blockbuster hit.

