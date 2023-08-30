Gadar 2 and more top 10 Bollywood movies accused of being anti Pakistan

Here is a list of Indian movies that had anti-Pakistan sentiments

Rupal Purohit

Aug 30, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a continuation of the 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Although a commercial success, the film faced criticism for its portrayal of the partition and strained India-Pakistan relations.

Baby

This film about counter-terrorism led to concerns about its portrayal of Pakistan.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Based on a real-life military operation, the film was seen as provocative by some in Pakistan.

Border

While celebrating India's victory in the 1971 war, the movie faced controversy for its portrayal of Pakistani soldiers.

Ek Tha Tiger

Its spy storyline involving cross-border operations generated debates about its representation of Indo-Pak relations.

Haider

While focused on the Kashmir conflict, it was viewed differently in Pakistan due to sensitive political themes.

Phantom

This film depicted an Indian operation to eliminate individuals responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, leading to political and diplomatic tensions.

LOC Kargil

Depicting the Kargil conflict, the film was criticized in Pakistan for its handling of historical events.

Tere Bin Laden

A satirical comedy about a man who creates a fake Osama Bin Laden video, it led to debates about its portrayal of Pakistan.

Kabul Express

This film, set in post-Taliban Afghanistan, faced concerns in Pakistan over its depiction of the country.

