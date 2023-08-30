Gadar 2 and more top 10 Bollywood movies accused of being anti Pakistan

Here is a list of Indian movies that had anti-Pakistan sentimentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Gadar 2 is a continuation of the 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although a commercial success, the film faced criticism for its portrayal of the partition and strained India-Pakistan relations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film about counter-terrorism led to concerns about its portrayal of Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a real-life military operation, the film was seen as provocative by some in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While celebrating India's victory in the 1971 war, the movie faced controversy for its portrayal of Pakistani soldiers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Its spy storyline involving cross-border operations generated debates about its representation of Indo-Pak relations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While focused on the Kashmir conflict, it was viewed differently in Pakistan due to sensitive political themes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film depicted an Indian operation to eliminate individuals responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, leading to political and diplomatic tensions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Depicting the Kargil conflict, the film was criticized in Pakistan for its handling of historical events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A satirical comedy about a man who creates a fake Osama Bin Laden video, it led to debates about its portrayal of Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film, set in post-Taliban Afghanistan, faced concerns in Pakistan over its depiction of the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
