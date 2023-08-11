Gadar 2 and OMG 2: Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol to give Bollywood a Rs 200 crore weekend?

Fans of Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar are super excited to watch these films in the theaters as audiences welcome long weekend with Independence Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
Gadar 2, and OMG 2, starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar in lead roles respectively released today and are doing well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The early scorecards indicate that Gadar 2 is likely to have a higher opening than OMG 2 but the double release ahead of the weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the film are expected to garner nothing less than Rs 40-50 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Independce Day holiday on Tusday and a long weekend ahead, it is expected that both the films will collect Rs 200 crore and aboveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi box office is all set to see huge collections this weekend as fans have expectations on both the filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The cash counters at the theaters are going to be ringing for the next one week with these films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The advance ticket bookings for the film were also super high, and shows are housefull over the weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
