Gadar 2 and OMG 2: Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol to give Bollywood a Rs 200 crore weekend?

Fans of Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar are super excited to watch these films in the theaters as audiences welcome long weekend with Independence Day.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Box office clash

Gadar 2, and OMG 2, starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar in lead roles respectively released today and are doing well at the box office.

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2

The early scorecards indicate that Gadar 2 is likely to have a higher opening than OMG 2 but the double release ahead of the weekend.

Day 1 collection

Both the film are expected to garner nothing less than Rs 40-50 crore at the box office.

Independence Day

With Independce Day holiday on Tusday and a long weekend ahead, it is expected that both the films will collect Rs 200 crore and above

Blockbusters at box office

The Hindi box office is all set to see huge collections this weekend as fans have expectations on both the films

Cash ringing in...

The cash counters at the theaters are going to be ringing for the next one week with these films.

Houseful shows

The advance ticket bookings for the film were also super high, and shows are housefull over the weekend.

