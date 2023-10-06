Gadar 2 on OTT: Top 10 action-packed films to watch on Zee5 along with Sunny Deol starrer

Love action films? Zee5 has tons of it. Here's the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Vikram starring Kamal Haasan

One of the most loved and entertaining action films, Vikram is on Zee5 to watch. Kamal Haasan is simply fab.

Simmba starring Ranveer Singh

The film that sees Ranveer as a police officer fighting the goons is high on entertainment value.

Uri starring Vicky Kaushal

The film based on Uri Attack is on Zee 5. It will evoke the patriotic in you.

Ghajini starring Aamir Khan

The film is a remake of a Tamil film on the same name. With emotions, it has some shocking action sequences.

Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut

Dhaakad has Kangana Ranaut pulling off many high-octane stunts that will leave you impressed.

Master starring Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is simply too good when it comes to action. The film is on Zee5.

Antim starring Salman Khan

Missing Salman Khan's Dabangiri? Watch Antim on Zee5.

Valimai starring Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar as ACP Arjun is a total badass in the film. Watch this film to witness his swag.

Baaghi starring Tiger and Shraddha

Tiger Shroff is best known for his stunts than anything else. Baaghi on Zee5 is all about that.

Attack starring John Abraham

John Abraham is the quintessential action hero of Bollywood. His film Attack is on Zee5.

Gadar 2 on Zee5

The latest addition is Sunny Deol's film. It is high on action, drama, emotions and more.

Gadar 2 - A must watch

The film is a must watch as it is one of the highest grossers of 2023.

