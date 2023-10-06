Gadar 2 and other Top 10 Indian films that unleashed the power of the common man

Before Gadar 2, these top Bollywood films featured common man as a true-blue hero.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Gadar 2 (Zee5)

Sunny Deol plays a common man who takes down the Pakistan army to get his son back home.

Swades (Netflix)

An Indian scientist returns to his village and finds himself advocating for reforms.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man (Netflix)

A man single-handedly carves an entire road from a mountain.

A Wednesday (Netflix)

A common man calls the commissioner of Mumbai Police about several bombs placed in the city.

Pad Man (Netflix)

A man creates a machine to make affordable sanitary pads for women.

Oh My God (YouTube)

After a natural disaster destroys his shop, a man decides to sue god.

Dangal (Apple TV+)

The story of a small-town man who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling.

Chak De! India (Amazon Prime Video)

A former Indian hockey player trains India’s women hockey team to clinch the title of world champions.

Drishyam (Jio Cinema)

An ordinary man fights top police officials to save his family.

Jolly LLB (Disney+ Hotstar)

A small-time lawyer decided to fight for justice for the victims of a hit-and-run case.

Airlift (YouTube)

An Indian businessman decides to risk his life and save stranded countrymen in Kuwait after Iraq’s invasion.

