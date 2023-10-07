Gadar 2 and other Top 10 movies about baap-beta bond on Zee5, Netflix and more OTT

Top films that touch upon father-son bond to make an endearing story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
In the film, Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol risks his life, crosses over to Pakistan, fights people only to bring back his son Jeete. The movie is now on Zee5.
The Hindi comedy drama see Amitabh Bhachchan as Auro. He is suffering from progeria while Abhishek Bachchan is his father. The movie is on YouTube to watch.
In Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Sharman Joshi a father steals a Ferrari so that his son can play at Lord's Stadium. The entertaining twist will leave you laughing. It is on Disney + Hotstar.
The movie depicts how a father tries hard to fulfil his son's desire of having a jersey. It is on SonyLiv.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's baap-beta story is heart melting. The comedy drama is on Amazon Prime Video.
It is a critically acclaimed film that narrates the story of a dreamer son who lives with an alcoholic father. It is on Netflix.
Though Wake Up Sid is more about self realisation, it also touches upon a bond of a tough father who has high expectations from his son. It is on Netflix.
Though a love story, Akele Hum Akele Tum has Aamir Khan portraying the character of a loving father really well. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The movie has Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar playing father and son. It is an emotional tale of a dying father teaching son to be responsible. It is on Zee5.
The film sees the bonding of Dharmendra with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and it is endearing to watch. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
A road trip brings a father and his son closer. The sweet movie is on Zee5.
Patiala House has Rishi Kapoor playing a strict father to Akshay Kumar. It is on Disney + Hotstar.
