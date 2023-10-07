Gadar 2 and other Top 10 movies about baap-beta bond on Zee5, Netflix and more OTT

Top films that touch upon father-son bond to make an endearing story.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol

In the film, Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol risks his life, crosses over to Pakistan, fights people only to bring back his son Jeete. The movie is now on Zee5.

Paa starring Big B and Jr B

The Hindi comedy drama see Amitabh Bhachchan as Auro. He is suffering from progeria while Abhishek Bachchan is his father. The movie is on YouTube to watch.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari starring Sharman Joshi

In Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Sharman Joshi a father steals a Ferrari so that his son can play at Lord's Stadium. The entertaining twist will leave you laughing. It is on Disney + Hotstar.

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor

The movie depicts how a father tries hard to fulfil his son's desire of having a jersey. It is on SonyLiv.

102 Not Out starring Rishi Kapoor and Big B

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's baap-beta story is heart melting. The comedy drama is on Amazon Prime Video.

Udaan starring Rajat Barmecha

It is a critically acclaimed film that narrates the story of a dreamer son who lives with an alcoholic father. It is on Netflix.

Wake Up Sid starring Ranbir Kapoor

Though Wake Up Sid is more about self realisation, it also touches upon a bond of a tough father who has high expectations from his son. It is on Netflix.

Akele Hum Akele Tum starring Aamir Khan

Though a love story, Akele Hum Akele Tum has Aamir Khan portraying the character of a loving father really well. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

WAQT: Race Against Time

The movie has Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar playing father and son. It is an emotional tale of a dying father teaching son to be responsible. It is on Zee5.

Apne starring Dharmendra and sons

The film sees the bonding of Dharmendra with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and it is endearing to watch. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Dear Dad

A road trip brings a father and his son closer. The sweet movie is on Zee5.

Patiala House starring Akshay Kumar and Rishi Kapoor

Patiala House has Rishi Kapoor playing a strict father to Akshay Kumar. It is on Disney + Hotstar.

