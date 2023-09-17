Gadar 2, Baahulbali 2 and more: Top 10 films with highest second Saturday box office collection; check where Jawan stands

Here's a list of Hindi films that did fab box office collection on second Saturday.

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 17, 2023

Jawan

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 31.50 crores at the box office on its second Saturday. It has taken the top spot on the list.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's movie made approximately Rs 31.07 crores on its second Saturday.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The movie starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and more is on the third spot as it made Rs 26.5 crores approximately.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's movie reportedly made Rs 24.8 crores on its second Saturday.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release is now fifth on the list as it allegedly made Rs 22.5 crores on its second Saturday.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's magnum-opus Dangal reportedly made Rs 22.17 crores on its second Saturday.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's movie Sanju witnessed a good second Saturday as it reportedly made Rs 22.02 crores.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan is also on this list as his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan reportedly made Rs 19.25 crores on its second Saturday.

The Kerala Story

Starring Adah Sharma, the film reportedly made Rs 19.1 crores at the box office on its second Saturday.

KGF 2

The Hindi version of Yash starrer made Rs 18.25 crores.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's highest grosser made Rs 18 crores on its second Saturday. These are numbers for the Hindi version of the film.

PK

Second movie of Aamir Khan on this list is PK. It reportedly made Rs 17.16 crores.

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's movie Kabir Singh also enjoyed a good second Saturday as it reportedly made Rs 17.1 crores.

