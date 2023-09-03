Gadar 2 bash: Ameesha Patel sheds off Sakina avatar, shimmers as a sexy siren

Gadar 2 beauty Ameesha Patel is a sight to behold at the celebratory night. Check stunning pics...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Beauty slays

Ameesha knows she is a slay queen!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadab

Ameesha greets the media Sakina style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heroine

Here's Ameesha having a heroine moment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Success effect

Ameesha could not stop smiling during the event. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blush and blur

Though hazy, the happiness is pretty evident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakina or Ameesha

Check out the Gadar 2 beauty's neckpieces.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nara lagao

In Tara Singh's absence, Ameesha goes 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shimmery siren

Ameesha is aware of her gorgeousness and never shies from flaunting it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Super hot

Ameesha made heads turn in a strapless shimmer gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oomph factor

While the 90s men won hearts, Ameesha added a sizzling touch to the evening. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khuda Hafiz

Ameesha has teased about return in Gadar 3 but conditions apply.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan leaves fans gasping for breath with his bare body pictures

 

 Find Out More