Gadar 2 beats Pathaan to be the second most profitable movie of 2023

Gadar 2 has been unstoppable ever since its release. And now, the Sunny Deol movie has become one of the most successful films of 2023 beating Pathaan too.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Gadar 2 topples Pathaan

Gadar 2 beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with a historic box office collection of Rs 524.80 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan zooms past Gadar 2

Within hours, Jawan zoomed past Gadar 2 with a box office collection of Rs 525.53 crores (Hindi).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 success

It might have been at the top for a couple of hours but is an all-time blockbuster now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 beats Pathaan, OMG 2

Gadar 2 has still surpassed Pathaan as far as returns on investment are concerned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 most profitable film

Gadar 2 has become the second most profitable film of the year 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First most profitable film

The Kerala Story is the first most profitable film with returns of 694.23%.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story

The Adah Sharma starrer was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and ended up earning Rs 238.27 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan success rate

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer movie has made a return of 117.28%.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 success rate

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie returned 130% more than the budget. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol shed tears even when Gadar 2 surpassed Rs 400 crores. He did not expect the movie to do so well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 3 coming soon 

If reports are anything to go by, the makers are also planning for Gadar 3. Will Sunny, Ameesha still remain a part of it? Let's wait and watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bigg Boss 17: Kushal Tandon, Vikas Gupta and other contestants who tried to escape from the house

 

 Find Out More