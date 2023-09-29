Gadar 2 beats Pathaan to be the second most profitable movie of 2023

Gadar 2 has been unstoppable ever since its release. And now, the Sunny Deol movie has become one of the most successful films of 2023 beating Pathaan too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Gadar 2 beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with a historic box office collection of Rs 524.80 crores.
Within hours, Jawan zoomed past Gadar 2 with a box office collection of Rs 525.53 crores (Hindi).
It might have been at the top for a couple of hours but is an all-time blockbuster now.
Gadar 2 has still surpassed Pathaan as far as returns on investment are concerned.
Gadar 2 has become the second most profitable film of the year 2023.
The Kerala Story is the first most profitable film with returns of 694.23%.
The Adah Sharma starrer was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and ended up earning Rs 238.27 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer movie has made a return of 117.28%.
The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie returned 130% more than the budget.
Sunny Deol shed tears even when Gadar 2 surpassed Rs 400 crores. He did not expect the movie to do so well.
If reports are anything to go by, the makers are also planning for Gadar 3. Will Sunny, Ameesha still remain a part of it? Let's wait and watch.
