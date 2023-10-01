Gadar 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest films to get the highest footfalls

Gadar 2 footfalls has defeated many big films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and more.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Gadar 2 creates history

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has the highest footfall with 3.5 crore and beats big films.

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have collected 524.75 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 beats Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most loved films had the highest footfall of 2.9 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 defeats Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Sunny Deol once again defeated SRK as his Yash Chopra film made a footfall of 2.95 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan's most loved film

Mohabbatein made a footfall of 2.67 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 vs. Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan had a footfall of Rs 2.52 crore at the box office.

Gadar: 2 beats Sanju

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer made a footfall of 2.80 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 beats Dabangg

Salman Khan's cop drama made a footfall of 2.50 crore.

Gadar 2 vs. Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan starrer footfall is 2.47 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 defeats Kick

Once again, Salman Khan gets overpowered, as the film made a footfall of 2.41 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 beats Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film made a footfall of 2.34 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 vs. Ghajini

Aamir Khan's film made a footfall of 2.40 crore at the box office, and Sunny Deol defeated it by a huge margin.

