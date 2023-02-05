Gadar 2 beauty Ameesha Patel aka Sakina's Top 10 most sizzling pics ever

Ameesha Patel maybe missing from the big screen for some time now but if you take a look at her photos they are all things hot. Here, check out the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023

Bikini girl

If you follow Ameesha Patel on social media you will surely know that she loves to wear bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toned figure

Ameesha likes to show off her toned figure wearing a bikini and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colourful bikini

All you need is a multicoloured bikini to look scintillating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vibrant

Ameesha looks stunning in this colourful swimwear. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

Ameesha works out hard to maintain her toned body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Accessories

All you need is a pair of good earrings to look killer in a bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

Why is Ameesha Patel so hot?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Ameesha

She made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workfront

Ameesha will be next seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel's film will release on Independence Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani Top 10 honeymoon looks

 

 Find Out More