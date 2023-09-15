Gadar 2 beauty Ameesha Patel looks like a princess, exudes festive fashion goals

Check out new photos of Ameesha Patel as she attends a store launch

Rupal Purohit

Sep 15, 2023

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel is riding high on the success of Gadar 2.

Ameesha Patel at store launch

Ameesha Patel recently graced the store launch of Kamaal in Santacruz, Mumbai.

Princess

Gadar 2 actress looks no less than a princess in a yellow-beige outfit.

Ameesha Patel outfit

Ameesha Patel sported an off shoulder crop top over a beige lehenga.

Accessorize

She accessorized her outfit with a golden and blue coloured neck piece.

Complete look

She completed the look with a decent makeup and tied hair in a ponytail.

Enchanting beauty

Ameesha Patel looked enthralling beautiful exuding festive vibes.

Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol’s film was loved worldwide becoming a blockbuster hit

Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel reprised her role of Sakina in the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha after 22 years.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 has made an impressive business of Rs 517 crore at the box office.

