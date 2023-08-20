Gadar 2 becomes All Time Blockbuster but here are Ameesha Patel's Top 10 flop films

A look at Ameesha Patel's films that flopped!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Gadar 2 succes

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is now an All Time Blockbuster hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office report

The film has entered Rs 300 crore club. But here's a look at Ameesha's flop films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankahee

The film that also starred Esha Deol was a major flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Hai Jalwa

Starring Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan, the film tanked at box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mangal Pandey – The Rising

The historical drama that also Aamir Khan in lead flopped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tathastu

Another flop film of Ameesha Patel is 2006 release Tathastu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chatur Singh Two Star

Chatur Singh Two Star got a rating of 1.8 on 10 on IMDB.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teesri Aankh – The Hidden Camera

The film that brought back Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol was a flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humko Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Starring Arjun Rampal, Ameesha Patel, Bobby Deol and more, the film did not do well at BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Jeevan Saathi

The film that also had Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and more was a flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaada

Another Ameesha Patel film that's didn't do well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Ameesha and Hrithik's chemistry did not work for this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth to Chiranjeevi: Top 10 richest South Indian actors

 

 Find Out More