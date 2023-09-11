Gadar 2 box office collection and records till day 31

A look at the box office collections of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar and the records made to date.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Gadar 2 mania 

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer movie is now an all-time blockbuster movie with several records to its credit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar opening day 

Sunny Deol starrer is placed 10th on the biggest opening day movie in India. It beat Adipurush, Sultan, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and more films. 

3rd biggest opener of 2023 

Gadar 2 is now behind Pathaan and Jawan to be the biggest opener of 2023. 

Gadar 2 rocking 1st Sunday 

On 1st Sunday the Sunny Deol movie made Rs 51.7 crores. It is placed 3rd on the highest-grossing first Sundays after Jawan and Pathaan. 

Gadar 2 weekend box office 

Sunny Deol movie enjoyed the pre-Independence Day release. In 5 days, it minted Rs 228.98 but failed to beat Pathaan which did a business of Rs 280.75 crores. 

The 1st Monday test 

Sunny Deol starrer stood up to the Monday test with flying colours, made Rs 38.7 crores. Pathaan, on the other hand, earned Rs 26.5 crores. 

Gadar 2 second highest-grossing movie 

Gadar 2 overtook Baahubali 2 which earned Rs 510.99 crores. It is yet to beat Pathaan which is at the top with Rs 524.62 crores. 

Fastest Rs 450 crore movie 

Gadar 2 crossed Rs 450 crore mark in 17 days beating Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and many other movies. 

Fastest Rs 500 crore movie 

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie became the fastest movie to gross Rs 500 crore, that is, in 24 days. Pathaan did it in 28 days. 

Gadar 2 box office collection 

The Sunny Deol movie has earned Rs 513.85 crores in 31 days. 

Gadar 2 now chasing Jawan 

Will Gadar 2 surpass Pathaan's record before Jawan? Let's wait and watch. 

