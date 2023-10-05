Gadar 2 box office collection day 56 early estimate: Ahead of OTT release, Sunny Deol's film beats Jailer, Adipurush and other films

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 has been one of the biggest hits for the industry

Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 box office collection has been Rs 690 crores so far

Gadar 2 beats Adipurush

Gadar 2 made Rs 690 crores while Adipurush made Rs 370 crores

Gadar 2 ahead of Jailer

It is ahead of Jailer which made Rs 618 crores

Gadar 2 Vs Ponniyin Selvan 2

It is way ahead of Ponniyin Selvan that made Rs 350 crores

Gadar 2 short of Pathaan

It is below Pathaan which made Rs 1,052 crores

Gadar 2 below Jawan

The top grossing film of 2023 is Jawan which made 1100 rores

Gadar 2 box office updates

The movie made Rs 2.8 crores in its seventh week

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 brought in footfalls of 3.5 crore people in theatres

Gadar 2 comeback

Ameesha Patel has made a great comeback with the movie

Gadar 2 Effect

Sunny Deol now has as much as four to five big films in his hand

