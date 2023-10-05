Gadar 2 box office collection day 56 early estimate: Ahead of OTT release, Sunny Deol's film beats Jailer, Adipurush and other films

Gadar 2 box office collection day 56 early estimate: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie ends on a high making close to Rs 700 crores, beats Jailer and AdipurushSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Gadar 2 has been one of the biggest hits for the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 box office collection has been Rs 690 crores so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 made Rs 690 crores while Adipurush made Rs 370 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is ahead of Jailer which made Rs 618 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is way ahead of Ponniyin Selvan that made Rs 350 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is below Pathaan which made Rs 1,052 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The top grossing film of 2023 is Jawan which made 1100 roresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made Rs 2.8 crores in its seventh weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 brought in footfalls of 3.5 crore people in theatresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel has made a great comeback with the movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol now has as much as four to five big films in his handSource: Bollywoodlife.com
