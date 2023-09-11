Gadar 2 box office collection and records till day 31

A look at the box office collections of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar and the records made to date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer movie is now an all-time blockbuster movie with several records to its credit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer is placed 10th on the biggest opening day movie in India. It beat Adipurush, Sultan, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and more films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is now behind Pathaan and Jawan to be the biggest opener of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On 1st Sunday the Sunny Deol movie made Rs 51.7 crores. It is placed 3rd on the highest-grossing first Sundays after Jawan and Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol movie enjoyed the pre-Independence Day release. In 5 days, it minted Rs 228.98 but failed to beat Pathaan which did a business of Rs 280.75 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer stood up to the Monday test with flying colours, made Rs 38.7 crores. Pathaan, on the other hand, earned Rs 26.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 overtook Baahubali 2 which earned Rs 510.99 crores. It is yet to beat Pathaan which is at the top with Rs 524.62 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 crossed Rs 450 crore mark in 17 days beating Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and many other movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie became the fastest movie to gross Rs 500 crore, that is, in 24 days. Pathaan did it in 28 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol movie has earned Rs 513.85 crores in 31 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Gadar 2 surpass Pathaan's record before Jawan? Let's wait and watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
