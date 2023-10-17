Gadar 2 box office collection closing figures: Sunny Deol film's theatrical run ends on a high with a new feat

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 ends it threaterical run on a high note. Gadar 2 becomes Bollywood's 7th highest-grossing film.

Gadar 2 creates magic

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has won hearts. Sunny Deol made a grand comeback at the box office by giving a Rs 500 crore film.

A solid opening

Gadar 2 opened with solid numbers. It started off with Rs 40.10 crores net.

A successful run!

Gadar 2 earned Rs 525.50 crores at the box office in the lifetime run.

Surpassing Pathaan

Towards the end, Gadar 2 surpassed the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the highest net grosser. However, Jawan broke it record and went ahead.

Gadar 2 box office numbers

Gadar 2 earned Rs 620.09 crores total in India while the worldwide box office wrapped up at Rs 685.19 crores.

Big record by Gadar 2

As Gadar 2 collected Rs 685.19 crores, Gadar 2 is the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office.

Ruling the box office

Gadar 2 is the 7th highest grossing film after Dangal, Jawaan, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK.

Ending on a high note

While these are not confirmed but if it is true, then Gadar 2 is surely ending on a high note.

Where to watch Gadar 2?

For those who haven't watched Gadar 2 in threates, the film is now available on Zee5.

Great performances

Well, the film has worked amazingly and it was because of the amazing performances by the iconic actors in the film.

