Gadar 2 box office collection closing figures: Sunny Deol film's theatrical run ends on a high with a new feat

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 ends it threaterical run on a high note. Gadar 2 becomes Bollywood's 7th highest-grossing film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has won hearts. Sunny Deol made a grand comeback at the box office by giving a Rs 500 crore film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 opened with solid numbers. It started off with Rs 40.10 crores net.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 earned Rs 525.50 crores at the box office in the lifetime run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Towards the end, Gadar 2 surpassed the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the highest net grosser. However, Jawan broke it record and went ahead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 earned Rs 620.09 crores total in India while the worldwide box office wrapped up at Rs 685.19 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Gadar 2 collected Rs 685.19 crores, Gadar 2 is the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is the 7th highest grossing film after Dangal, Jawaan, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While these are not confirmed but if it is true, then Gadar 2 is surely ending on a high note.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For those who haven't watched Gadar 2 in threates, the film is now available on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, the film has worked amazingly and it was because of the amazing performances by the iconic actors in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
