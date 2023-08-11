Gadar 2 box office collection day 1 EARLY ESTIMATES; check where OMG 2 stands

Read Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office report here.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

It's Gadar day!

Today Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film made it to the theatres.

Opening day BO

Gadar 2 is expected to have a bumper opening.

Early Estimates

As per Sacnilk, the film is expected to make around Rs 38 cr on day 1.

Expectations

Predictions also suggest that the BO collection will cross Rs 40 crore mark.

Fab response

The film is reportedly doing well in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Surprise turnout

Sunny's film is also doing well in Hyderabad and Bangalore despite competition from Jailer.

Positive word-of-mouth

Viewers only have good things to say about Gadar 2.

Clash with OMG 2

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 also released today.

OMG 2 Early Estimates

The film is expected to make less than Rs 10 crore on day 1.

Gadar 2 review

BollywoodLife gives Gadar 2 four stars.

Thanks For Reading!

