Gadar 2 box office collection day 1 EARLY ESTIMATES; check where OMG 2 stands

Read Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office report here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
Today Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film made it to the theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is expected to have a bumper opening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, the film is expected to make around Rs 38 cr on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Predictions also suggest that the BO collection will cross Rs 40 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is reportedly doing well in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny's film is also doing well in Hyderabad and Bangalore despite competition from Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Viewers only have good things to say about Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 also released today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is expected to make less than Rs 10 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BollywoodLife gives Gadar 2 four stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
