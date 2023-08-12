Gadar 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates  

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol is making history again. The film has minted money on day 1 and will continue to grow on day 2. Check Gadar 2 day 2 box office prediction...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Sunny Deol starrer film has been winning hearts across the country. Fans are turning up in huge numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its first day, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer has minted Rs 40 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is a sureshot massy entertainer movie which has a high recall value and patriotism. Fans are turning up in numbers to watch Tara Singh again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma starrer is expected to make about 42 crores on its first Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course, it is the early estimates but the movie is expected to cross Rs 100 crores in three days time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar Ek Prem Katha was loved by the masses and Tara Singh was etched in everyone's hearts in 2001. Sunny Deol slipped back into Tara Singh with ease.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Utkarsh Sharma has a key role in Gadar 2. He has returned as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son, Charanjeet aka Jeete.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Gadar 2 is made on a budget of Rs 75-80 crores. However, it is not confirmed yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Anil Sharma reveals that Sunny Deol cut down his fees for Gadar 2. They invested money in production instead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish has worked in several films and television shows before, his menacing villain act as the Pakistani General is gripping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the music is good, the movie is more enjoyable, Anil Sharma has retained a few numbers and added some equally amazing numbers in Gadar 2 which will ensure the success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
