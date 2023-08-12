Gadar 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates  

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol is making history again. The film has minted money on day 1 and will continue to grow on day 2. Check Gadar 2 day 2 box office prediction...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Gadar 2 mania

Sunny Deol starrer film has been winning hearts across the country. Fans are turning up in huge numbers. 

Gadar 2 box office day 1

On its first day, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer has minted Rs 40 crores at the box office. 

Masses turning up 

Gadar 2 is a sureshot massy entertainer movie which has a high recall value and patriotism. Fans are turning up in numbers to watch Tara Singh again. 

Gadar 2 early estimates day 2 

Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma starrer is expected to make about 42 crores on its first Saturday. 

Gadar 2 day 2

Of course, it is the early estimates but the movie is expected to cross Rs 100 crores in three days time. 

Sunny back as Tara Singh

Gadar Ek Prem Katha was loved by the masses and Tara Singh was etched in everyone's hearts in 2001. Sunny Deol slipped back into Tara Singh with ease.

Utkarsh Sharma 

Utkarsh Sharma has a key role in Gadar 2. He has returned as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son, Charanjeet aka Jeete. 

 Gadar 2 budget 

As per reports, Gadar 2 is made on a budget of Rs 75-80 crores. However, it is not confirmed yet. 

Sunny cut his fees? 

Director Anil Sharma reveals that Sunny Deol cut down his fees for Gadar 2. They invested money in production instead. 

Manish Wadhwa as villain 

Manish has worked in several films and television shows before, his menacing villain act as the Pakistani General is gripping. 

Gadar 2 music 

When the music is good, the movie is more enjoyable, Anil Sharma has retained a few numbers and added some equally amazing numbers in Gadar 2 which will ensure the success. 

