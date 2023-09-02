Gadar 2 box office collection day 22: Moves to 500 crore in slow motion

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel is inching closer to Rs 500 crores but at a snail's pace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie earned Rs 41.10 crores nett on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 was released just before Independence Day and earned a whopping Rs 226 crores in 5 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In one week, Gadar 2 collected Rs 284.63 crore, inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By the end of 2nd week, Sunny Deol starer put up another Rs 134.47 crore, making its grand total Rs 419.10 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the third week, the business of Gadar 2 dipped considerably. And it did a business of Rs 63.35 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its 4th Friday, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie did a business of Rs 5.20 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The box office collections of Gadar 2 stand to be Rs 487.65 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per early estimates, the movie is likely to rake in around Rs 7 crore on its fourth Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By Saturday, Gadar 2 is likely to put up a total of Rs 494.65 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan has nett collections of Rs 543.05 crore. Gadar 2 seems to be moving closer at a very slow pace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Gadar 2 beat SRK before his Jawan releases in theatres? Let's wait and watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
