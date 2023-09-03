Gadar 2 box office collection day 24 early estimates: Finally to enter 500 crore club

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel is going to achieve a big milestone. Check out Gadar 2 box office collection day 24 early estimates here...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's new movie is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is right behind Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan which stands tall at Rs 543.05 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its fourth Sunday, the Sunny Deol starrer new movie is going to make it to the Rs 500 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 will make Rs 500 crores in 24 days, that is, a little over three weeks. Pathaan achieved this feat in three weeks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In its first week, the massy actioner did a business of Rs 284.63 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the second week, Gadar 2 made Rs 134.47 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 minted Rs 63.35 crores in 3rd week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last night, a success party for Gadar 2 was organised by the team and the whole of Bollywood turned up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen celebrating Sunny's success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2's historic success has moved Sunny immensely. He was left teary-eyed when the movie surpassed Rs 400 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, the cast and crew members have dropped hints about another part of the movie. Let's see if Sunny and Ameesha return.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
