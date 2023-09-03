Gadar 2 box office collection day 24 early estimates: Finally to enter 500 crore club

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel is going to achieve a big milestone. Check out Gadar 2 box office collection day 24 early estimates here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Gadar 2 storm 

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's new movie is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

Pathaan mania 

Gadar 2 is right behind Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan which stands tall at Rs 543.05 crores. 

Finally, Rs 500 crores  

On its fourth Sunday, the Sunny Deol starrer new movie is going to make it to the Rs 500 crore club. 

Record time 

Gadar 2 will make Rs 500 crores in 24 days, that is, a little over three weeks. Pathaan achieved this feat in three weeks. 

Gadar 2 week 1 collection 

In its first week, the massy actioner did a business of Rs 284.63 crores. 

Gadar 2 week 2 collections 

In the second week, Gadar 2 made Rs 134.47 crores.

Gadar 2 week 3 collections 

Gadar 2 minted Rs 63.35 crores in 3rd week. 

Gadar 2 success 

Last night, a success party for Gadar 2 was organised by the team and the whole of Bollywood turned up.  

SRK, Aamir, Salman join 

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen celebrating Sunny's success.  

Sunny thanks fans 

Gadar 2's historic success has moved Sunny immensely. He was left teary-eyed when the movie surpassed Rs 400 crores. 

Gadar 3 soon? 

Well, the cast and crew members have dropped hints about another part of the movie. Let's see if Sunny and Ameesha return. 

