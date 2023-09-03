Gadar 2 box office collection day 24: Sunny Deol film to beat Baahubali 2 but Pathaan to stay untouched?

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 has done a fantastic business at the BO so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film that released on August 11 has turned out to be a blockbuster hit.
By the end of day 23, the film has made Rs 493.37 crore at the box office.
Gadar 2 is racing towards Rs 500 crore club quietly swiftly.
If it makes it to Rs 500 crore club within three days then it will become the fastest Hindi film to do so.
Gadar 2 will then leave behind Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. But that is only if it collects around Rs 7 cr in the next 3 days.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film reached the Rs 500 crore club by day 28, as per Sacnilk.com. Will Gadar 2 break this record?
Now that there is massive buzz for Jawan, it remains to be seen if Gadar 2's pace slows down or not over the weekdays.
Pathaan's total worldwide collection stands at Rs 1050.05 crore.
Earlier Pathaan overtook the throne from Prabhas' Baahubali 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 500 crore club.
The SS Rajamouli film entered the Rs 500 crore club by the end of 34 days.
As Gadar 2 requires only 7 crore more approximately to touch Rs 500 cr mark, it is given that it will leave behind Baahubali 2 in terms of number of days it took to reach the mark.
Other Indian film to have crossed Rs 500 crore mark are RRR, KGF 2, and more.
