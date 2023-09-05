Gadar 2 box office collection day 26 early estimates, a wrap before Jawan?

Gadar 2 box office collection day 26 early estimates: The collections of the Sunny Deol film dip further as Jawan storm hits cinema hallsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Sunny Deol film has collected Rs 508 crores so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the fastest Hindi film to make above Rs 500 crores in 24 days flatSource: Bollywoodlife.com
On Day 26, it made only Rs 2.7 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is facing competition from Dream Girl 2 and now JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We have to see if it surpasses Pathaan's figures of Rs 524 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 took a huge opening of Rs 40 crores on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is all set to open with Rs 70 crores plus on day one in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Gadar 2, Jawan has boosted business of smaller theatresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Many feel it will make more than Rs 100 crores worldwide on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is at his pro max mass avatar in Jawan as per reportsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Advance bookings have started even in small centres of states like BiharSource: Bollywoodlife.com
