Gadar 2 box office collection day 26 early estimates, a wrap before Jawan?

Gadar 2 box office collection day 26 early estimates: The collections of the Sunny Deol film dip further as Jawan storm hits cinema halls

Urmimala Banerjee

Gadar 2 Box Office

Sunny Deol film has collected Rs 508 crores so far

Gadar 2 makes record

It is the fastest Hindi film to make above Rs 500 crores in 24 days flat

Gadar 2 Day 26

On Day 26, it made only Rs 2.7 crores at the box office.

Gadar2 has competition

Gadar 2 is facing competition from Dream Girl 2 and now Jawan

Gadar 2 and Pathaan record

We have to see if it surpasses Pathaan's figures of Rs 524 crores

Gadar 2 massive opening

Gadar 2 took a huge opening of Rs 40 crores on day one

Jawan mania

Jawan is all set to open with Rs 70 crores plus on day one in India

Jawan advances

Like Gadar 2, Jawan has boosted business of smaller theatres

Jawan expectation

Many feel it will make more than Rs 100 crores worldwide on day one

SRK mass avatar

Shah Rukh Khan is at his pro max mass avatar in Jawan as per reports

Jawan collections

Advance bookings have started even in small centres of states like Bihar

