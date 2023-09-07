Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Estimates: Jawan wave creates major dent in Sunny Deol's film

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Gadar 2 sees a huge drop

The collections of Gadar 2 have dropped considerably as Jawan release date is here

Jawan rules

Jawan has sold advance tickets of above 5.5 lakh in national chains only

Gadar 2 Day 27 box office

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film made Rs 2.4 crores

Jawan opening day

On the opening day it is supposed to make above Rs 70 crores

Gadar 2 glorious run

Gadar 2 has made more than Rs 500 crores so far

Pathaan holds record

Gadar has to make above Rs 524 crores to top the list

Gadar 2 success bash

The team of Gadar 2 held a huge party for the industry

Jawan Tsunami

Unlike Gadar 2, Jawan is also gaining interest in South India

Nostalgia

Anurag Kashyap said the nostalgia factor worked immensely for Gadar 2

Jawan rave reviews

Those who have seen the film are giving it good reviews

Gadar 2 has tough road ahead

Now, Gadar 2 has to try to beat the record of Pathaan

Overseas king

Jawan is ruling in foreign centres unlike Gadar 2

