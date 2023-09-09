Gadar 2 box office collection day 29: Sunny Deol film BEATS mighty Baahubali 2; Pathaan next?

Sunny Deol's movie has turned out to be a mega blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma released on August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It took a phenomenal start at the box office as it made Rs 40 crore approximately on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In it's fourth week, Gadar 2 entered the Rs 500 crore club with its box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On it's 29th day, Gadar 2 is estimated to have earned approximately Rs 1 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has officially become the second highest grosser film of 2023 after Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has now surpassed the numbers made by Baahubali 2's Hindi version.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Prabhas' film did a lifetime business Rs 510.99 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is expected to have touched Rs 511 crore mark, thus making it the second highest grossing film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next record to break for Gadar 2 is that of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan's lifetime box office collection is Rs 523 crore approximately on India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Gadar 2 reach that mark given that it is now facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's new release Jawan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is now on record breaking spree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!