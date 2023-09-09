Gadar 2 box office collection day 29: Sunny Deol film BEATS mighty Baahubali 2; Pathaan next?

Sunny Deol's movie has turned out to be a mega blockbuster.

Gadar 2 mania

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma released on August 11.

BO - day 1

It took a phenomenal start at the box office as it made Rs 40 crore approximately on its opening day.

BO - Fourth week

In it's fourth week, Gadar 2 entered the Rs 500 crore club with its box office collection.

BO - Day 29

On it's 29th day, Gadar 2 is estimated to have earned approximately Rs 1 crore at the box office.

Second highest Hindi grosser

It has officially become the second highest grosser film of 2023 after Pathaan.

Beats Baahubali 2

Gadar 2 has now surpassed the numbers made by Baahubali 2's Hindi version.

Baahubali 2 collections

The Hindi version of Prabhas' film did a lifetime business Rs 510.99 crore.

Gadar 2 total collection

Gadar 2 is expected to have touched Rs 511 crore mark, thus making it the second highest grossing film.

Pathaan is the highest

Next record to break for Gadar 2 is that of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Pathaan's lifetime collection

Pathaan's lifetime box office collection is Rs 523 crore approximately on India.

Jawan competition

Will Gadar 2 reach that mark given that it is now facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's new release Jawan?

Jawan takes BO by storm

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is now on record breaking spree.

