Gadar 2 box office collection day 31: Sunny Deol film braves Jawan storm, shows growth on Sunday

Sunny Deol's movie Gadar 2 is among the highest grossers of 2023.

Gadar 2 roars

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 roared at the box office.

BO Report

Gadar 2 did massive business at the BO and turned out to be the second highest grosser of the year 2023.

BO Report - Day 31

On its 31st day, Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 1.60 crore at the BO, as reported by Sacnilk.com. These are early estimates.

BO Report - Day 30

The movie showed slight growth on day 31. On its 30th day, it approximately made Rs 1.35 crore.

BO Report - Shows growth

Surprisingly or not, Gadar 2 showed growth on fifth Sunday despite competition from Jawan.

BO Report - Total collection

The film's total collection now stands at Rs 513.85 crore approximately.

Gadar 2 - Beats Baahubali 2

Gadar 2 surpassed the numbers of Baahubali 2 to become the second highest Hindi language grosser ever.

Jawan mania

Gadar 2's pace slowed down as Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan released on September 7.

Jawan BO Report

Shah Rukh Khan's movie is breaking box office records one after the other.

Jawan opening day collection

The movie smashed all the records by collecting approx. Rs 65 crore at the box office. The numbers are of the Hindi version of the film.

Jawan opening weekend collections

Jawan created history by raking in approx Rs 287 crore over the opening weekend.

Jawan worldwide collection

Jawan has even crossed Rs 500 crore mark with its 4 day worldwide collection.

