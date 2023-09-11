Gadar 2 box office collection day 32 early estimates: Sunny Deol movie dips further; fails to make Rs 1 crore

Gadar 2 is inching closer to beating Pathaan record. How long before Sunny Deol beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer to claim the top spot? Will Jawan come in the way?

Shivani Pawaskar

Gadar 2 day 31 box office 

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have made a business of Rs 513.85 crores. 

Gadar 2 beats Baahubali 2

Gadar 2 has claimed the second spot on the highest-grossing movie in India beating Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which made a business of R 510.99 crores. 

Gadar 2 day 32 early estimates 

As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 might earn Rs 0.75 crores approximately. 

Jawan wave hits? 

For the second time, Gadar 2's single collections have slipped below the Rs 1 crore mark. 

Gadar 2 week 1 collection

In the first week, Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 284.63 crores.

Gadar 2 week 2 collections 

Sunny Deol movie put forth a total of Rs 134.47 crores in the second week. 

Gadar 2 week 3 collections 

The third-week collections of Anil Sharma directorial are Rs 63.35 crores. 

Gadar 2 week 4 box office 

The Ameesha Patel movie's collections dipped further. It made Rs 27. 55 crores in the 4th week. 

Gadar 2 needs 

To claim the top spot and to beat Pathaan, Sunny Deol movie needs Rs 29.2 crores. 

Jawan obstacle 

Shah Rukh Khan new movie could hinder the box office of Gadar 2. 

Gadar 2's fate 

Will Gadar 2 cross the bar set by Pathaan or will Jawan surpass it even before Gadar can? Let's wait and watch. 

