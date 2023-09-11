Gadar 2 box office collection day 32 early estimates: Sunny Deol movie dips further; fails to make Rs 1 crore

Gadar 2 is inching closer to beating Pathaan record. How long before Sunny Deol beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer to claim the top spot? Will Jawan come in the way?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have made a business of Rs 513.85 crores.
Gadar 2 has claimed the second spot on the highest-grossing movie in India beating Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which made a business of R 510.99 crores.
As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 might earn Rs 0.75 crores approximately.
For the second time, Gadar 2's single collections have slipped below the Rs 1 crore mark.
In the first week, Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 284.63 crores.
Sunny Deol movie put forth a total of Rs 134.47 crores in the second week.
The third-week collections of Anil Sharma directorial are Rs 63.35 crores.
The Ameesha Patel movie's collections dipped further. It made Rs 27. 55 crores in the 4th week.
To claim the top spot and to beat Pathaan, Sunny Deol movie needs Rs 29.2 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan new movie could hinder the box office of Gadar 2.
Will Gadar 2 cross the bar set by Pathaan or will Jawan surpass it even before Gadar can? Let's wait and watch.
