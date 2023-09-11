Gadar 2 box office collection day 32 early estimates: Sunny Deol movie dips further; fails to make Rs 1 crore

Gadar 2 is inching closer to beating Pathaan record. How long before Sunny Deol beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer to claim the top spot? Will Jawan come in the way?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023