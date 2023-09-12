Gadar 2 box office collection day 32: Sunny Deol film unable to bear the intensity of Jawan toofan

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 saw a dip in its box office collection post Jawan release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 had a successful run at the box office.
The movie has become the second all-time blockbuster in the career of Sunny Deol.
Gadar 2 stood strong at the box office for one month straight crossing the Rs 500 crore mark.
However, the film slowed down after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
Post the release of Jawan, Gadar 2 saw a dip in its box office collection.
Citing Gadar 2 box office collection Day 32 the movie has collected Rs 74 lakh.
The total collection of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 514.60 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is currently ruling the box office for SRK's stardom, stellar star cast, action extravaganza, storyline and more.
Atlee's directorial reportedly collected Rs 120 crore worldwide on day 1.
With 5 days of theatrical run, the actioner has entered Rs 300 crore club.
