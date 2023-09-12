Gadar 2 box office collection day 32: Sunny Deol film unable to bear the intensity of Jawan toofan

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 saw a dip in its box office collection post Jawan release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 had a successful run at the box office.

All time blockbuster

All time blockbuster

The movie has become the second all-time blockbuster in the career of Sunny Deol.

Gadar 2 Rs 500 crore club

Gadar 2 Rs 500 crore club

Gadar 2 stood strong at the box office for one month straight crossing the Rs 500 crore mark.

Gadar 2 faces Jawan

Gadar 2 faces Jawan

However, the film slowed down after the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Gadar 2 slipped at box office

Gadar 2 slipped at box office

Post the release of Jawan, Gadar 2 saw a dip in its box office collection.

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 32

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 32

Citing Gadar 2 box office collection Day 32 the movie has collected Rs 74 lakh.

Gadar 2 total collection

Gadar 2 total collection

The total collection of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 514.60 crore.

Jawan mania

Jawan mania

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is currently ruling the box office for SRK’s stardom, stellar star cast, action extravaganza, storyline and more.

Jawan day 1 collection

Jawan day 1 collection

Atlee's directorial reportedly collected Rs 120 crore worldwide on day 1.

Jawan box office collection

Jawan box office collection

With 5 days of theatrical run, the actioner has entered Rs 300 crore club.

Thanks For Reading!

