Gadar 2 box office collection day 33 early estimates: Jawan affects Sunny Deol starrer; will it wrap up before the weekend?

Sunny Deol starrer BLOCKBUSTER movie Gadar 2 is struggling to keep up at the box office owing to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan toofan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Sunny Deol movie has surpassed Rs 500 crore nett box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was heavily promoted across the country. However, the audience showered love on Gadar 2 even more after the release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk.com, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer earned Rs 0.55 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of Anil Sharma-directed movie stands to be R 515.58 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the film is likely to make Rs 0.55 crore on day 33 as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol movie has enjoyed a super run at the box office for 30 days. But will it continue to make money on the weekend?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Pathaan enjoyed a run of 50 days at the box office, will Gadar 2 wrap up before it even reaches 40?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol movie needs about Rs 28.5 crores to surpass Pathaan's box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeing the box office numbers and Jawan toofan, it seems Gadar 2 might wrap up before beating the record of Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Pathan, Gadar 2 cemented the return of Bollywood movies and it seems Jawan is also on the same path.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amidst the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has taken a break to be with his father Dharmendra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor is 87 and is suffering from an age-related illness. Sunny has taken him to the US for treatment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!