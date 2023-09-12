Gadar 2 box office collection day 33 early estimates: Jawan affects Sunny Deol starrer; will it wrap up before the weekend?

Sunny Deol starrer BLOCKBUSTER movie Gadar 2 is struggling to keep up at the box office owing to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan toofan.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Gadar 2 success 

Sunny Deol movie has surpassed Rs 500 crore nett box office. 

Gadar 2 hype

The movie was heavily promoted across the country. However, the audience showered love on Gadar 2 even more after the release. 

Gadar 2 day 32 box office 

As per Sacnilk.com, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer earned Rs 0.55 crores at the box office. 

Gadar 2 box office collection 

The total collection of Anil Sharma-directed movie stands to be R 515.58 crores. 

Gadar 2 box office day 33 early estimates 

As per reports, the film is likely to make Rs 0.55 crore on day 33 as well. 

Gadar 2 witnesses a huge dip

The Sunny Deol movie has enjoyed a super run at the box office for 30 days. But will it continue to make money on the weekend? 

Gadar 2 to wrap up within 50 days? 

While Pathaan enjoyed a run of 50 days at the box office, will Gadar 2 wrap up before it even reaches 40? 

Gadar 2 prediction 

The Sunny Deol movie needs about Rs 28.5 crores to surpass Pathaan's box office collection. 

Gadar 2 BO

Seeing the box office numbers and Jawan toofan, it seems Gadar 2 might wrap up before beating the record of Pathaan. 

Cinema is back 

After Pathan, Gadar 2 cemented the return of Bollywood movies and it seems Jawan is also on the same path. 

Sunny on break

Amidst the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has taken a break to be with his father Dharmendra.  

Dharmendra is ill 

The veteran actor is 87 and is suffering from an age-related illness. Sunny has taken him to the US for treatment. 

